    Women's Panel

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in a panel discussion with students from a Japanese women’s university at the Ocean Breeze, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022. Students were able to ask questions and interact with women in the Navy and Marine Corps who are stationed on Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 02:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856942
    VIRIN: 220830-N-DG088-887
    Filename: DOD_109210803
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

