446th Airlift Wing Family Readiness give away school supplies to reservists and their families.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 20:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856932
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-PK337-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109210574
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 446th Airlift Wing Backpack Giveaway, by SSgt Paolo Felicitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT