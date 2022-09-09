129 Rescue Wing Provides Tropical Storm Kay Support

A pair of search and rescue teams with the 129th Rescue Wing traveled to Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California in two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters ready to assist during Tropical Storm Kay Sept. 11, 2022. Pararescue specialists are trained to conduct rooftop, mountainside and vehicle rescue operations during a flood event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Kevin Nious)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 18:57
|Location:
|CA, US
