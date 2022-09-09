Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129 Rescue Wing Provides Tropical Storm Kay Support

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Nious 

    129th Rescue Wing

    A pair of search and rescue teams with the 129th Rescue Wing traveled to Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California in two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters ready to assist during Tropical Storm Kay Sept. 11, 2022. Pararescue specialists are trained to conduct rooftop, mountainside and vehicle rescue operations during a flood event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Kevin Nious)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 18:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856930
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-KA915-001
    Filename: DOD_109210455
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129 Rescue Wing Provides Tropical Storm Kay Support, by A1C Kevin Nious, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    129th Rescue Wing
    Tropical Storm Kay

