129 Rescue Wing Provides Tropical Storm Kay Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856930" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A pair of search and rescue teams with the 129th Rescue Wing traveled to Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California in two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters ready to assist during Tropical Storm Kay Sept. 11, 2022. Pararescue specialists are trained to conduct rooftop, mountainside and vehicle rescue operations during a flood event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by A1C Kevin Nious)