Tunnel to Towers Foundation

    TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Hubert Escarpeta 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    This video covers the 2022 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk event to honor the fallen and to commemorate the first responders who took part in relief and recovery efforts in the aftermath of 9/11.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 20:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856925
    VIRIN: 220910-A-F0153-1001
    PIN: 255841
    Filename: DOD_109210297
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: TEMPE, AZ, US 

    9/11
    remembrance
    honor
    Arizona
    t2t
    tunnel2towers

