Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunpowder and Tradition - GM2 Colleen Lamoureux's Naval Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    USS Carl Vinson   

    220717-N-HS181-2001 SAN DIEGO (July 17, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Colleen Lamoureux, a native of Manassas, Va., describes her experiences growing up in a military family and making the choice to join the Navy as a gunner’s mate. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 17:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856923
    VIRIN: 220717-N-HS181-2001
    Filename: DOD_109210251
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunpowder and Tradition - GM2 Colleen Lamoureux's Naval Story, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gun
    CVN70
    Gm
    GUNNERS MATE
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT