Gunpowder and Tradition - GM2 Colleen Lamoureux's Naval Story

220717-N-HS181-2001 SAN DIEGO (July 17, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Colleen Lamoureux, a native of Manassas, Va., describes her experiences growing up in a military family and making the choice to join the Navy as a gunner’s mate. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)