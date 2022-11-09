Tyndall First Responders host 'Last Alarm' ceremony in honor of 9/11

#TeamTyndall's first responders hosted a Last Alarm ceremony at 7:46 am (CT) in honor of those lost on September 11, 2001. The during the Last Alarm ceremony, a bell is rung in sets of three for five rounds to signify firefighters being called to action and being called home.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)
