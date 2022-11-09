Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall First Responders host 'Last Alarm' ceremony in honor of 9/11

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    #TeamTyndall's first responders hosted a Last Alarm ceremony at 7:46 am (CT) in honor of those lost on September 11, 2001. The during the Last Alarm ceremony, a bell is rung in sets of three for five rounds to signify firefighters being called to action and being called home.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856920
    VIRIN: 220911-F-NB615-868
    Filename: DOD_109210206
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

