Tyndall First Responders host 'Last Alarm' ceremony in honor of 9/11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856920" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

#TeamTyndall's first responders hosted a Last Alarm ceremony at 7:46 am (CT) in honor of those lost on September 11, 2001. The during the Last Alarm ceremony, a bell is rung in sets of three for five rounds to signify firefighters being called to action and being called home.

(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)