    Market Garden Memorial Broll Package

    VEGHEL, NETHERLANDS

    09.11.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jayden Woods 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and 2nd Brigade Combat Team attend Holy Mass at the Sint Lambertus Church and a Memorial Service which included various orators, poetry, laying of wreaths, National anthems and a minute of silence on Sept. 11, 2022, at Veghel, Netherlands. The Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division were ordinary people who stood up to the challenges of their day and with Valor, grit and audacity fought to restore freedom and liberty.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856912
    VIRIN: 220911-A-MF602-238
    Filename: DOD_109209822
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: VEGHEL, NL 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

