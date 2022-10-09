Chicagoland 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk

Firefighters from the Chicagoland area participate in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk on Sept. 10, 2022 at Soldiers Field, Chicago, IL. (U.S. Army multimedia feature by Spc. Frank Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856910
|VIRIN:
|220911-A-PQ660-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109209816
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
