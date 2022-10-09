Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chicagoland 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Frank Alcala, Spc. William Riley, Staff Sgt. Robert Statum and Sgt. Thomas Tallman

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Firefighters from the Chicagoland area participate in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk on Sept. 10, 2022 at Soldiers Field, Chicago, IL. (U.S. Army multimedia feature by Spc. Frank Alcala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856910
    VIRIN: 220911-A-PQ660-1002
    Filename: DOD_109209816
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chicagoland 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk, by SPC Frank Alcala, SPC William Riley, SSG Robert Statum and SGT Thomas Tallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chicago
    Emergency Response
    9/11
    Firefighters
    Stairclimb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT