The Mission Continues 2022 - Field Day & Police Call

NASHVILLE, Tn. – U.S. Army Soldiers and Veterans apart of The Mission Continues, clean up litter on Old Hickory Road at Nashville, Tennessee. The Mission Continues is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to connect veterans with under-resourced communities working alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, tackle food insecurity, foster neighborhood identity, and more. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christian Cote).
|09.10.2022
|09.11.2022 13:28
|Video Productions
|856907
|220910-A-AB407-929
|DOD_109209743
|00:01:48
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|0
|0
