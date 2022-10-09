The Mission Continues 2022 - Field Day & Police Call

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NASHVILLE, Tn. – U.S. Army Soldiers and Veterans apart of The Mission Continues, clean up litter on Old Hickory Road at Nashville, Tennessee. The Mission Continues is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to connect veterans with under-resourced communities working alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, tackle food insecurity, foster neighborhood identity, and more. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christian Cote).