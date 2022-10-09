Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mission Continues 2022 - Field Day & Police Call

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Christian Cote 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    NASHVILLE, Tn. – U.S. Army Soldiers and Veterans apart of The Mission Continues, clean up litter on Old Hickory Road at Nashville, Tennessee. The Mission Continues is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to connect veterans with under-resourced communities working alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, tackle food insecurity, foster neighborhood identity, and more. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christian Cote).

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    This work, The Mission Continues 2022 - Field Day & Police Call, by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Veteran
    Nashville
    Department of Transportation
    The Mission Continues
    United in Service 2022

