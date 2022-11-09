Where Are They Now? Supply Dynamics (open caption)

Hear directly from the President and CEO of Supply Dynamics on how receiving Department of Defense (DoD) Small Business Innovation Research ( SBIR ) funds is helping the company move forward with their critical research. #WarfighterAlways For more information about DLA R&D visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 12:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|856901
|VIRIN:
|220911-D-LU733-270
|Filename:
|DOD_109209609
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
