Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, host President Joe Biden at an observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 11:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|856890
|Filename:
|DOD_109209424
|Length:
|01:09:53
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Biden, Austin, Milley Participate in 9/11 Observance Ceremony , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT