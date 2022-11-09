Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     Biden, Austin, Milley Participate in 9/11 Observance Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, host President Joe Biden at an observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 11:24
    Category: Briefings
    DC, US

