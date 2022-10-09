Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old woman near Southwest Pass

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoist 67-year-old woman, portable manual ventilator, and ship's nurse from a cruise ship approximately 140 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Sept. 10, 2022. The aircrew transported them to West Jefferson Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 11:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856889
    VIRIN: 220910-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_109209423
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: LA, US

    Medevac
    Air Station New Orleans
    MH-60
    Southwest Pass

