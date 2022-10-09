Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old woman near Southwest Pass

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoist 67-year-old woman, portable manual ventilator, and ship's nurse from a cruise ship approximately 140 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Sept. 10, 2022. The aircrew transported them to West Jefferson Hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)
|09.10.2022
|09.11.2022 11:21
|B-Roll
|856889
|220910-G-G0108-1002
|DOD_109209423
|00:00:33
|LA, US
|0
|0
