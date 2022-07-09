Gobi Wolf 2022 Field Training Exercise Lanes

Participants in Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 put their classroom learning to the test with a field training exercise Sept. 7-8. The FTX was broken down into three lanes: medical, search and rescue, and HAZMAT containment. The exercises focused on disaster response to a simulated 7.6 magnitude earthquake in the Bayankhongor Province. Gobi Wolf is a six-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from Mongolian Armed Forces.
Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 09:02
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856877
|VIRIN:
|220907-Z-XC677-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109209128
Length:
|00:05:19
Location:
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
