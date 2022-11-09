 Pentagon Marks 9/11 With Flag Unfurling

The U.S. flag is unfurled down the side of the Pentagon at sunrise in honor of the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.
|09.11.2022
|09.11.2022 07:41
|Briefings
|856869
|DOD_109209067
|00:09:19
|DC, US
|0
|0
