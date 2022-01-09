Retired Maj. Gen. Larry Arnold, the First Air Force commander during the events of September 11, 2001, recalls the tragic events of the day as they unfolded for him.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 21:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856855
|VIRIN:
|220901-F-JE952-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109208757
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Larry Arnold remembers 9/11, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT