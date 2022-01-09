Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Larry Arnold remembers 9/11

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Maj. Gen. Larry Arnold, the First Air Force commander during the events of September 11, 2001, recalls the tragic events of the day as they unfolded for him.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 21:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856855
    VIRIN: 220901-F-JE952-1001
    Filename: DOD_109208757
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    TAGS

    9/11
    never forget
    first Air Force
    September 11

