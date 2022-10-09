Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Band of the South plays at Air Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    The 572nd Air National Guard Band of the South plays at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Participating in the air show gives Airmen the opportunity to connect with local community members and fulfill their mission of supporting military and civilian functions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856836
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-RY227-001
    Filename: DOD_109208427
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Band of the South plays at Air Show, by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Knoxville
    Air Show
    Tennessee
    ANG
    Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT