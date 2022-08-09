Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls into Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls into Baltimore's Port Covington for the Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Michael Eduardo Jorge)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 11:56
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Carter Hall
    Navy
    mdfleetweek
    MDFleetWeek22

