BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls into Baltimore's Port Covington for the Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Michael Eduardo Jorge)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 11:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856833
|VIRIN:
|220908-N-SZ865-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109208361
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Pulls into Baltimore, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
