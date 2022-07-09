Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 22 Airborne Op Day 1 B-Roll

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation onto Hohenfels Drop Zone at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 7, 2022 as part of Exercise Saber Junction 22.
    Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 05:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856818
    VIRIN: 220907-A-TO756-935
    PIN: 220907
    Filename: DOD_109208043
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 22 Airborne Op Day 1 B-Roll, by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

