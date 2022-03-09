2-218th FA BN Performance of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture with The Oregon Symphony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video features The Oregon National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment's performance of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture with the Oregon Symphony at the Waterfront Concert and Festival, located at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland Sept. 3, 2022. The song in the video is a recording of the music played by the U.S. Army Band for legal reasons.



(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)