2-218th FA BN Performance of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture with The Oregon Symphony

This video features The Oregon National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment's performance of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture with the Oregon Symphony at the Waterfront Concert and Festival, located at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland Sept. 3, 2022. The song in the video is a recording of the music played by the U.S. Army Band for legal reasons.
(U.S. Army National Guard Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 01:05
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
