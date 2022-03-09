Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-218th FA BN Performance of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture with The Oregon Symphony

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    This video features The Oregon National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment's performance of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture with the Oregon Symphony at the Waterfront Concert and Festival, located at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland Sept. 3, 2022. The song in the video is a recording of the music played by the U.S. Army Band for legal reasons.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    M119 howitzer
    1812 Overture
    ORARNG
    2-218 FA BN

