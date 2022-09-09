Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dallas Cowboys Shoutout - SrA John Sevier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Sevier, 89th Communications Squadron commanders support staff administrator, gives a military shoutout for the Dallas Cowboys on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland Sept. 9, 2022. The mission of the 89th CS includes operating, maintaining and defending continuous Department of Defense global air-to-ground and strategic communications systems and supporting the President, national leaders, combatant commanders and the special air mission operations. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.10.2022 14:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 856813
    VIRIN: 220909-F-TM624-0001
    Filename: DOD_109207699
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MD, US
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dallas Cowboys Shoutout - SrA John Sevier, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    NFL
    Cowboys
    Shout-outs
    89th Airlift Wing
    NFL2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT