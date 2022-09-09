Dallas Cowboys Shoutout - SrA John Sevier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Sevier, 89th Communications Squadron commanders support staff administrator, gives a military shoutout for the Dallas Cowboys on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland Sept. 9, 2022. The mission of the 89th CS includes operating, maintaining and defending continuous Department of Defense global air-to-ground and strategic communications systems and supporting the President, national leaders, combatant commanders and the special air mission operations. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)