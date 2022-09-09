U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Sevier, 89th Communications Squadron commanders support staff administrator, gives a military shoutout for the Dallas Cowboys on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland Sept. 9, 2022. The mission of the 89th CS includes operating, maintaining and defending continuous Department of Defense global air-to-ground and strategic communications systems and supporting the President, national leaders, combatant commanders and the special air mission operations. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2022 14:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|856813
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-TM624-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109207699
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MD, US
|Hometown:
|ARLINGTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dallas Cowboys Shoutout - SrA John Sevier, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
