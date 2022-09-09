Meet Your Army: Spc. Dustin Simpson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Dustin Simpson, a military working dog handler assigned 385th Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, shares his Army story and talks about his family and current hobbies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2022. Simpson said his favorite part of his job is that he gets to work with military working dogs. He is also a new father and avid outdoorsman. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Summer Parish)