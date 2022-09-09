Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your Army: Spc. Dustin Simpson

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Pfc. Summer Parish 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Dustin Simpson, a military working dog handler assigned 385th Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, shares his Army story and talks about his family and current hobbies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2022. Simpson said his favorite part of his job is that he gets to work with military working dogs. He is also a new father and avid outdoorsman. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Summer Parish)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 19:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856801
    VIRIN: 220909-A-WS018-1001
    Filename: DOD_109207492
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Meet Your Army: Spc. Dustin Simpson, by PFC Summer Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    385th Military Police Battalion
    Meet Your Army

