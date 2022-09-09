Spc. Dustin Simpson, a military working dog handler assigned 385th Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, shares his Army story and talks about his family and current hobbies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2022. Simpson said his favorite part of his job is that he gets to work with military working dogs. He is also a new father and avid outdoorsman. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Summer Parish)
|09.09.2022
|09.09.2022 19:38
|Video Productions
|856801
|220909-A-WS018-1001
|DOD_109207492
|00:01:32
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|0
|0
This work, Meet Your Army: Spc. Dustin Simpson, by PFC Summer Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
