Bi-weekly SITREP video for 2-2 SBCT. Footage includes:
Operations at the Installation Transportation Division, Soldiers Completing an Army Combat Fitness Test, and 2-17 FA hosting Molly Pitcher Day.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, 2-2 SBCT Bi-Weekly SITREP Video | Sept. 9, 2022, by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
