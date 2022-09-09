Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "UN-brokered Black Sea deal and impacts on global food security with Ambassador Jim O’Brien"
UNITED STATES
09.09.2022
Courtesy Video
Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "UN-brokered Black Sea deal and impacts on global food security with Ambassador Jim O’Brien."
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 18:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|856794
|Filename:
|DOD_109207416
|Length:
|00:35:56
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "UN-brokered Black Sea deal and impacts on global food security with Ambassador Jim O’Brien"
LEAVE A COMMENT