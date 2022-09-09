The New U.S. Marines of Follow Series (Platoons 3225, 3226, 3227) Kilo Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 9, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 18:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856793
|VIRIN:
|220909-M-HJ365-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109207355
|Length:
|00:19:46
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kilo Company Follow Series Graduation, by Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
