Fort Stewart Patriot Day Run

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division and various service members, families and civilians from the Fort Stewart community participate in a Patriot Day Run on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2022. The event was in remembrance of the lives lost during the 9/11 attack. The run was followed by a formal ceremony held by 3rd ID senior leaders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856790
|VIRIN:
|220909-A-GN091-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109207325
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
