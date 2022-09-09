Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart Patriot Day Run

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division and various service members, families and civilians from the Fort Stewart community participate in a Patriot Day Run on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2022. The event was in remembrance of the lives lost during the 9/11 attack. The run was followed by a formal ceremony held by 3rd ID senior leaders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856790
    VIRIN: 220909-A-GN091-0001
    Filename: DOD_109207325
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart Patriot Day Run, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Fort Stewart
    Patriot Day
    3rd ID

