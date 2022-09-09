Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Lead Series Graduation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Cpl. Simon Saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The New U.S. Marines of Lead Series (Platoons 3221, 3222, 3223) Kilo Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 9, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine corps customs and traditions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 18:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856789
    VIRIN: 220909-M-HJ365-001
    Filename: DOD_109207319
    Length: 00:19:16
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Kilo Company Lead Series Graduation, by Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRD
    Graduation
    Recruits
    Marines
    MCRD San Diego

