The New U.S. Marines of Lead Series (Platoons 3221, 3222, 3223) Kilo Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 9, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine corps customs and traditions.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 18:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856789
|VIRIN:
|220909-M-HJ365-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109207319
|Length:
|00:19:16
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kilo Company Lead Series Graduation, by Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT