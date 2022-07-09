Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reporters Visit USS Carter Hall during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    Video package includes a helicopter ride from Baltimore onto the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), shots of reporters, Fleet Week shout out, and Sailors manning the rails while arriving at Port Covington.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856777
    VIRIN: 220907-N-DD308-001
    Filename: DOD_109206940
    Length: 00:08:51
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reporters Visit USS Carter Hall during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interview
    Reporters
    LSD 50
    Sailors
    MDFleetWeek
    MDFleetWeek22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT