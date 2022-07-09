Video package includes a helicopter ride from Baltimore onto the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), shots of reporters, Fleet Week shout out, and Sailors manning the rails while arriving at Port Covington.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856777
|VIRIN:
|220907-N-DD308-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109206940
|Length:
|00:08:51
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reporters Visit USS Carter Hall during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT