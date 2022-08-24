Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMSUBPAC Suicide Awareness Video 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Molly Crawford and Petty Officer 2nd Class Leland Hasty

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220909-N-LN285-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 26, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Force Master Chief Jason Avin encourage Sailors to utilize available resources as an introduction to the Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Suicide Awareness Month campaign.

    (U.S. Navy video by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Molly Crawford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856776
    VIRIN: 220909-N-LN285-1001
    Filename: DOD_109206939
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMSUBPAC Suicide Awareness Video 2022, by PO3 Molly Crawford and PO2 Leland Hasty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pearl harbor
    comsubpac
    submarine
    suicide awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT