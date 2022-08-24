COMSUBPAC Suicide Awareness Video 2022

220909-N-LN285-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 26, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Force Master Chief Jason Avin encourage Sailors to utilize available resources as an introduction to the Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Suicide Awareness Month campaign.
(U.S. Navy video by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Molly Crawford)
