Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90th Missile Wing 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The 90th Missile Wing (90th MW) held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 09, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. The ceremony was to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those affected by that day. The remembrance consisted of remarks from the wing commander before a 5-kilometer ruck was held.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856775
    VIRIN: 220909-F-LH697-1001
    Filename: DOD_109206938
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th Missile Wing 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony B-roll, by SSgt Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    9/11
    remembrance
    honor
    ruck
    2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT