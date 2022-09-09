90th Missile Wing 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony B-roll

The 90th Missile Wing (90th MW) held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 09, 2022, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. The ceremony was to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those affected by that day. The remembrance consisted of remarks from the wing commander before a 5-kilometer ruck was held.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856775
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-LH697-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109206938
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
