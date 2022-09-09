Col. Charles D. Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, shares his thoughts on the annual Run for the Fallen 5K, Sept. 9, 2022, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Members of Wright-Patterson community turned out to take part in the base’s annual ceremony and race commemorating the 21th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 15:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856753
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-VE661-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109206656
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wright-Patt Runs for the Fallen, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
