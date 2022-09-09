Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt Runs for the Fallen

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Charles D. Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, shares his thoughts on the annual Run for the Fallen 5K, Sept. 9, 2022, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Members of Wright-Patterson community turned out to take part in the base’s annual ceremony and race commemorating the 21th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 15:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856753
    VIRIN: 220909-F-VE661-001
    Filename: DOD_109206656
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    This work, Wright-Patt Runs for the Fallen, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Run for the Fallen
    5k
    AFMC
    88ABW

