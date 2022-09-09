Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at Fort Stewart

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Pvt. Destiny Husband 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Members of the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, and surrounding communities gather for a 9/11 Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at Club Stewart on Sep. 9, 2022. The ceremony marked the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and honored the thousands of civilians, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and the members of the military that gave their lives at the World Trade Center, at Shankville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon as well as the memory of the Dogface Soldiers killed in the subsequent war on terrorism. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856744
    VIRIN: 220909-A-QU174-1001
    Filename: DOD_109206507
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at Fort Stewart, by PV2 Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd ID
    Fort Stewart/ Hunter Army Airfield

