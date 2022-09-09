Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at Fort Stewart

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856744" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, and surrounding communities gather for a 9/11 Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at Club Stewart on Sep. 9, 2022. The ceremony marked the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and honored the thousands of civilians, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and the members of the military that gave their lives at the World Trade Center, at Shankville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon as well as the memory of the Dogface Soldiers killed in the subsequent war on terrorism. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)