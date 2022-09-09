Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wayne School of Technical Arts opening (Broll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Broll of the Wayne School of Technical Arts opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856743
    VIRIN: 220909-F-LD599-793
    Filename: DOD_109206495
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wayne School of Technical Arts opening (Broll), by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    School
    4th Fighter Wing
    Education
    SJAFB
    WSTA
    Supporting Families

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT