    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) B-Roll Package

    09.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Hunter Garcia, Staff Sgt. Matthew S. Griffith, Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis, Spc. Christopher Sanchez and Spc. aaron schaeper

    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Members of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train on maritime interdiction, close quarters battle, Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System, heavy drops, high altitude low opening operations, full mission profiles, and water infiltraion training from May to September, 2022, in and around Camp "Bull" Simons and Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

    airborne
    7th special forces group (airborne)
    7th Special Forces
    7SFG(A)

