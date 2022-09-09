Members of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train on maritime interdiction, close quarters battle, Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System, heavy drops, high altitude low opening operations, full mission profiles, and water infiltraion training from May to September, 2022, in and around Camp "Bull" Simons and Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 13:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856732
|VIRIN:
|220909-A-WN033-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109206259
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) B-Roll Package, by SGT Hunter Garcia, SSG Matthew S. Griffith, SGT Demetrysean Lewis, SPC Christopher Sanchez and SPC aaron schaeper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT