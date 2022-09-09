134th Force Support Squadron Refuels Airmen at Smoky Mountain Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 134th Force Support Squadron fuels Airmen daily at the Rocky Top Dining Facility at McGhee Tyson Air Force Base. With the Smoky Mountain Show in town and the dining facility closed, they’ll be distributing boxes of food to Airmen across the base.



Over the course of the event, the 134th FFS will provide over 4,000 boxed meals, multiple hydration options and cool down areas for over 1200 service members assisting the show. To find out more about the air show, please visit smokymountainairshow.com