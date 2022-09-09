The 134th Force Support Squadron fuels Airmen daily at the Rocky Top Dining Facility at McGhee Tyson Air Force Base. With the Smoky Mountain Show in town and the dining facility closed, they’ll be distributing boxes of food to Airmen across the base.
Over the course of the event, the 134th FFS will provide over 4,000 boxed meals, multiple hydration options and cool down areas for over 1200 service members assisting the show. To find out more about the air show, please visit smokymountainairshow.com
This work, 134th Force Support Squadron Refuels Airmen at Smoky Mountain Air Show, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
