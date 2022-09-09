Where Are They Now? Anactisis, LLC

Hear directly from the CTO of Anactisis, LLC on how receiving Department of Defense (DoD) Small Business Innovation Research ( SBIR ) funds is helping the company move forward with their critical research. #WarfighterAlways For more information about DLA R&D visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856724
|VIRIN:
|220909-D-LU733-007
|Filename:
|DOD_109206211
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
