Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Where Are They Now? Anactisis, LLC (Facebook)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Hear directly from the CTO of Anactisis, LLC on how receiving Department of Defense (DoD) Small Business Innovation Research ( SBIR ) funds is helping the company move forward with their critical research. #WarfighterAlways For more information about DLA R&D visit: https://www.dla.mil/Information-Operations/Research-And-Development/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856723
    VIRIN: 220909-D-LU733-895
    Filename: DOD_109206209
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where Are They Now? Anactisis, LLC (Facebook), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Research & Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT