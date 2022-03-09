The Fort Bliss FMWR Art and Hobby Center welcomed El Paso artist Susan Gonzalez, who offered a free, hands-on relief printmaking lesson for Team Bliss art-goers, Sept. 3, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856711
|VIRIN:
|220903-A-KV967-2003
|PIN:
|220903
|Filename:
|DOD_109206111
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bliss FMWR art shop welcomes El Paso relief artist for Saturday class, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT