    Bliss FMWR art shop welcomes El Paso relief artist for Saturday class

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss FMWR Art and Hobby Center welcomed El Paso artist Susan Gonzalez, who offered a free, hands-on relief printmaking lesson for Team Bliss art-goers, Sept. 3, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856711
    VIRIN: 220903-A-KV967-2003
    PIN: 220903
    Filename: DOD_109206111
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

