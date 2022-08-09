USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Ship Tour at Maryland Fleet Week 2022

Take a virtual tour around the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul with Chief (Select) Joshua Powers, as he explains multiple areas around the ship for Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 10:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|856698
|VIRIN:
|220908-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109205988
|Length:
|00:06:13
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
