    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Ship Tour at Maryland Fleet Week 2022

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Take a virtual tour around the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul with Chief (Select) Joshua Powers, as he explains multiple areas around the ship for Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 10:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 856698
    VIRIN: 220908-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_109205988
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Ship Tour at Maryland Fleet Week 2022, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baltimore
    Naval District Washington
    mdfleetweek
    MDFleetWeek22

