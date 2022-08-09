The 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel System Maintenance specialists performed water sampling at a water supply pump house at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on September 8, 2022. Water and Fuel System Maintenance specialists help maintain water, septic distribution, wastewater collection systems, liquid fuel storage and natural gas distribution on every base. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 10:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856697
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-EN341-5416
|Filename:
|DOD_109205986
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel System Maintenance Specialists Performed Water Sampling at a Water Supply Pump House at an Undisclosed Location in Southwest Asia/ B-Roll, by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
