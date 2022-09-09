Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering 9/11

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.09.2022

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Mr. Michael K. Mcafee, sustainable range program officer assigned to the Regional Training Support Division South, 7th Army Training Command, reflects on the events of Sept. 11th, 2001, on the 21st Anniversary Sept. 11th, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 06:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856674
    VIRIN: 220911-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_109205700
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    7THATC
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

