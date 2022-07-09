Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saber Junction 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO, ITALY

    09.07.2022

    Video by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare for an airborne operation onto Hohenfels Drop Zone, Germany with C17 Globemaster III Aircraft from 86AW/37th Airlift Squadron at Aviano Air Base, in Pordenone, Italy Sept. 7, 2022 as part Exercise Saber Junction 22. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Graigg Faggionato)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 02:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856669
    VIRIN: 220907-A-KP807-0001
    Filename: DOD_109205590
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: AVIANO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 22, by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT