Go SLO 2022

We recognize September as Suicide Prevention Month.



It is a time to encourage awareness and educate our military community on suicide prevention as well as highlight all the available resources open to military members and their families, veterans, retirees and DoD civilians, such as the Go SLO program.



Delaying access to lethal means by as little as five minutes can save the life of anyone who is having thoughts of self-harm. Remember to Go SLO and use Safes, Locks, or Outside storage. Every second gives an individual the opportunity to rethink and take a step back.



Resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988

Veteran/Military Crisis Line: 988 (Opt. 1)

Text “TALK” to the Crisis Line at 741-741