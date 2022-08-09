Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go SLO 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    We recognize September as Suicide Prevention Month.

    It is a time to encourage awareness and educate our military community on suicide prevention as well as highlight all the available resources open to military members and their families, veterans, retirees and DoD civilians, such as the Go SLO program.

    Delaying access to lethal means by as little as five minutes can save the life of anyone who is having thoughts of self-harm. Remember to Go SLO and use Safes, Locks, or Outside storage. Every second gives an individual the opportunity to rethink and take a step back.

    Resources:
    National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988
    Veteran/Military Crisis Line: 988 (Opt. 1)
    Text “TALK” to the Crisis Line at 741-741

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 21:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 856645
    VIRIN: 220908-F-JA727-0001
    Filename: DOD_109205214
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go SLO 2022, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Prevention
    Go SLO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT