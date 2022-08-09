Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Fleet Week - USNS Newport Virtual Tour

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Ruple 

    Naval District Washington

    Sailors aboard the MSC Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Newport (T-EPF-12) gives a virtual tour of the ship during Maryland Fleet Week 2022. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856644
    VIRIN: 080922-N-XA496-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109205204
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Fleet Week - USNS Newport Virtual Tour, by PO2 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baltimore
    Naval District Washington
    mdfleetweek
    MDFleetWeek22

