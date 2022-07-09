Pararescuemen lower down from HH-60G PAVE Hawk in skills and operations check during medivac mission

Two pararescuemen with the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California National Guard, are lowered down on a hoist from an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter. This is part of an equipment check and skills maintenance during a medivac mission in Weed, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022This medic mission supports the Cal Fire operations on the Mill and Mountain Fire. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Joe Prouse)
Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 18:00
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|856643
VIRIN:
|220907-Z-EM371-001
Filename:
|DOD_109205184
Length:
|00:06:10
Location:
|WEED, CA, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
