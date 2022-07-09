Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pararescuemen lower down from HH-60G PAVE Hawk in skills and operations check during medivac mission

    WEED, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Joseph Prouse 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Two pararescuemen with the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California National Guard, are lowered down on a hoist from an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter. This is part of an equipment check and skills maintenance during a medivac mission in Weed, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022This medic mission supports the Cal Fire operations on the Mill and Mountain Fire. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Joe Prouse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 18:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856643
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-EM371-001
    Filename: DOD_109205184
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: WEED, CA, US 

    HH-60 PAVE Hawk
    Cal Fire
    That Others May Live
    129th RQW Rescue Wing
    Siskiyou

