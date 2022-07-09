Pararescuemen lower down from HH-60G PAVE Hawk in skills and operations check during medivac mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856643" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two pararescuemen with the 131st Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California National Guard, are lowered down on a hoist from an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter. This is part of an equipment check and skills maintenance during a medivac mission in Weed, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022This medic mission supports the Cal Fire operations on the Mill and Mountain Fire. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Joe Prouse)