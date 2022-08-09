Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Altus: Farm to Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, goes back to its roots to remember how the Mighty 97th came to be what it is today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 17:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856639
    VIRIN: 220908-F-OI201-386
    Filename: DOD_109205160
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altus: Farm to Flight, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altus
    History
    AETC
    Farm to Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT