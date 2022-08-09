Sailors aboard the Kingston-class coastal defense vessel HMCS Moncton (M-708) gives a virtual tour of the ship during Maryland Fleet Week 2022. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Michael Jorge)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 16:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856628
|VIRIN:
|220908-N-SZ865-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109204982
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland Fleet Week - HMCS Moncton Virtual Tour, by PO3 Mo Bourdi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT