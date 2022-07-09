Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve - Meet Your Army

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Vanessa Flores 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    Take a few quick seconds to Meet Your Army at White Sands Missile Range. Put a face to a name and learn why they serve.

    This is SFC Kristopher Norville our Equal Opportunity Advisor.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 16:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 856615
    VIRIN: 220809-A-PQ902-0001
    Filename: DOD_109204860
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve - Meet Your Army, by Vanessa Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    call to service
    White Sands Missile Range
    meet your Army
    Why I Serve. My Army Story

