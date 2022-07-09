Retirement Ceremony Constant Phoenix AC #61-2667

Aircraft WC-135W started her service as a C-135B. She was redesigned as a WC135B in 16 March 1996. She was then reassigned to the 24th RS, 55th Wing at Offutt AFB and Redesignated a TC-135B. She was reassigned to the 45th RS on 1 July 1994. In 1995, she was Redesignated as a WC-135W.
After achieving 36,577.2 flight hours and 8,767 landing she was retired on 7 September 2022.
