    Retirement Ceremony Constant Phoenix AC #61-2667

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft WC-135W started her service as a C-135B. She was redesigned as a WC135B in 16 March 1996. She was then reassigned to the 24th RS, 55th Wing at Offutt AFB and Redesignated a TC-135B. She was reassigned to the 45th RS on 1 July 1994. In 1995, she was Redesignated as a WC-135W.

    After achieving 36,577.2 flight hours and 8,767 landing she was retired on 7 September 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 856613
    VIRIN: 220907-F-FB238-059
    Filename: DOD_109204794
    Length: 00:21:30
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony Constant Phoenix AC #61-2667, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Offutt AFB
    Constant Phoenix

