Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Big Picture: United Nations Consolidate Below the 38th Parallel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    111.TV.173 - As the sixth installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “United Nations Consolidate Below the 38th Parallel” outlines large-scale military activity across the Korean peninsula from December 1950 through January 1951. The episode highlights the preparation and destruction of critical infrastructure as US and UN forces withdraw back to the 38th Parallel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856612
    VIRIN: 220713-O-QT950-680
    Filename: DOD_109204793
    Length: 00:29:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Signal Corps
    38th Parallel
    The Big Picture
    Carl Zimmerman
    United Nations Consolidate Below the 38th Parallel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT