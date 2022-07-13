111.TV.173 - As the sixth installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “United Nations Consolidate Below the 38th Parallel” outlines large-scale military activity across the Korean peninsula from December 1950 through January 1951. The episode highlights the preparation and destruction of critical infrastructure as US and UN forces withdraw back to the 38th Parallel.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 14:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856612
|VIRIN:
|220713-O-QT950-680
|Filename:
|DOD_109204793
|Length:
|00:29:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT