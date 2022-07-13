video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856612" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

111.TV.173 - As the sixth installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “United Nations Consolidate Below the 38th Parallel” outlines large-scale military activity across the Korean peninsula from December 1950 through January 1951. The episode highlights the preparation and destruction of critical infrastructure as US and UN forces withdraw back to the 38th Parallel.