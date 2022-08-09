Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Increasing Officer Diversity, Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy, Energy Resilience Exercises

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, new diversity and inclusion outreach plans are coming for officer recruiting efforts, allies and partners are creating a new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy for enlisted members in the Indo-Pacific region, and the first regional energy resilience exercise takes place for the Department of the Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856602
    VIRIN: 220908-F-VQ832-068
    Filename: DOD_109204683
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Increasing Officer Diversity, Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy, Energy Resilience Exercises, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATAF(S)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT